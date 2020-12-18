GATE CITY - Otis Paul Tipton, 83, entered into eternal rest December 12, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Betty) Tipton, step daughters, Tina Arnold of Kingsport, TN, Missy Thompson and husband Jonathan of Weber City, VA, sons, Michael Tipton of Kingsport, TN, Scottie Tipton of Gate City, VA, brother, Bill Pat Tipton of Gate City, Virginia, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Carr and the staff on the 5th floor COVID unit at H.V.M.C.
In honoring Otis wishes there was no formal services.
Otis Paul Tipton was served by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.