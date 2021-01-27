KINGSPORT - Otis McGhee, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. Otis was a member of First Apostolic Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara McGhee; parents, Bill and Nancy McGhee; four sisters; and two brothers.
Otis is survived by his daughter, Sharon Gravens; son, Ray Edwards and wife Sheila; three grandchildren, April Edwards, Amanda Cradic and husband Andy, Rebekah Crawford and husband Andrew; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Eli, Bennett, Libby, and Cora; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Tommy Benton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.