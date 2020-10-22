Otis Cole Oct 22, 2020 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRAY - Otis Cole, 80, of Gray, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gray Otis Cole Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Kingsport Pass Away Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.