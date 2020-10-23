Otis Cole, 80, of Gray, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Church Hill, he had lived in this area his entire life. Otis graduated from Church Hill High School and Steed College in Kingsport. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany and he retired from Holston Defense as a chemical operator after 30 years of service. Otis was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, restoring classic cars, and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Cole; and brother, Jack Cole.
Otis is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Peggy Cole; two sons, Charlie & Mark Cole; two brothers-in-law, Glenn Hagood and Jerry Hagood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at East Tennessee Cemetery with Rev. Todd Haley officiating.