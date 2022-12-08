Otis Brown Overbay went to be with the Lord on Sunday December 04, 2022, at age 95.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Otis Malcolm Overbay and Sophie Lou Brown Overbay.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Laura K. Overbay, son Mark Overbay (Jeanne), daughter Kathy Fox (Don), three grandchildren, Laura Peacock (Mark), Johnathan Fox, Kristen Overbay, and many cousins and friends. He attended Dobyns Bennet High School, graduated from Hiwassee College and East Tennessee State University with a Masters Degree in Secondary Education.
He was a veteran of World War II serving in the Air Force. He taught Industrial Arts at Sullivan High School, Lynn View High School, and retired from Sullivan South High School. He was an avid wood worker. He touched the lives of many and loved his students. He was a member of Ketron Memorial Methodist Church.
He was made a Mason in Catlett Lodge 35 and was a member in good standing of Kingsport Lodge 688. He was a member of Sullivan County and Tennessee Retired Teachers Associations.
The family will receive friends Saturday December 10 from 10:00 to 12:00 at Hamlet Dobson Funeral Home downtown Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Roy Hull officiating.
Burial will be at Holston View Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ketron Memorial Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665 or the charity of your choice.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
