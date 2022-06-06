Otho Eugene “Gene” Fox, Jr., 86, died Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from COPD.
Arrangements will be announced Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Updated: June 6, 2022 @ 2:49 pm
