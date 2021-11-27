Oscar Preston Ward, age 82, of the Glendale community, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was a member of United Baptist Church. He was retired from Arcata Graphic (Kingsport Press) as a general foreman.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Elizabeth Ward; Son & Daughter in Law: David & Myra Ward of the Glendale community; grandson: Brandon Ward; 1 brother: Burton Ward of the Pine Grove Community. 2 great grandchildren: Cooper Ward, Hannah Ward, and their mother Sarah Sauceman.
Preceded in Death by Parents: Floyd Ward & Bell Ward; grandson; Chad Ward Sister: Carlie Fender; Brothers: James Ward, Walter Ward, Virgil Ward, Tillman Ward.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 4-7 PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The funeral will follow at 7PM in the Chapel with Rev. Nick Bailey officiating. The graveside service will be Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 2PM in Pine Grove Cemetery. The family requests that friends meet at the funeral home at 1PM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Ricker, Donnie Ward, T.R. Ward, Matt Allen, Lyle Cutshall, Billy Barham.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Kenneth Malone, Bobby Ricker, Men of United Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of United Baptist Church or Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.