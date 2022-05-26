KINGSPORT - Oscar “OS” Larkins, 89, of Kingsport, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Oliver Smith and Anna (Mellons) Larkins in Church Hill. Oscar proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After the war he attended Mississippi State and ETSU. Oscar was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. He was a state certified real estate appraiser and real estate broker. Oscar served as President of the Kingsport Board of Realtors and was Realtor Emeritus Status. Oscar served in various community organizations. He was a very dedicated and hard working until his retirement at the age of eighty-five. Oscar was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents Oscar was preceded in death by his infant grandson, Reed Landon Larkins; infant great-grandson, Jackson Mark Coleman; sisters, McClellan Dixon, Mary Carr; infant sister Nancy Larkin, infant brother, Liburn Larkin; nieces Janice Miller, Patricia Johnson; nephew, Kenneth Dixon; and a special friend, Norman Tunnell
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years, Margie Larkins; sons, Bryan Larkins (Tina), Mark Larkins (Melissa); grandchildren, Rebekah Larkins and fiancé Tanner, Rachel Larkins, Amanda Larkins, LeighAnna Larkins and fiancé Cameron; great-granddaughter, Peyton Renee Zdonowicz; special niece Kay Smith White; along with several other nieces and nephews.
The Larkins family will honor Oscar’s life with a Graveside Service on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 3 pm with Dr. Greg Burton and Rev. Bob Underwood officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Everyone who wishes to attend the Graveside is asked to meet at East Lawn Memorial Park by 2:50 pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Larkins family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.