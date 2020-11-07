KINGSPORT – Oscar Leonard Brown, 90, went home to be with his Savior on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by the love of God and his daughters.
Leonard was born in Rogersville but spent most of his life in Kingsport. He grew up on Browns Mountain and loved to reminisce about his childhood. He along with his partner owned S & B Wholesale where he semi-retired at age 65 and later returned to work until age 80. He loved his family and his precious wife of 53 years. He loved watching baseball games and NASCAR races.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Rhea Brown; parents, Oliver and Ader Brown; sons, Cletus Ronald Brown, and Dennis Larry Brown; son-in-law, Kenny Roberts; grandchildren, Toshia Renee Roberts and Joshua Leonard Roberts; brother, Harley Brown; sister, Onalee Goodson.
Leonard is survived by his daughters, Judy Smith (Rick), Wilma Roberts (Steve), Shirley Roberts, and Michelle Montgomery (Phillip); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Due to the concerns of COVID-19, the immediate family will have a private service with Rev. Terry Whitson and Pastor Chad Roberts officiating. The burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Alex Busick, Chase Dennison, Josh Geiser, Dylan Hughes, Nick Roberts, and Tyler Raulerson. Rick Smith will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
