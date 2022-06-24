Orge Patton Phillips, 79, of Old Blairs Gap Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. He served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve, where he fought in Desert Storm. Orge retired from the Army with a rank of Sargant E-6. He worked at AFG, Hawkins County, where he retired after 30 plus years. Orge had attended Walkers Fork Baptist Church, where he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior.
Orge is preceded in death by his parents, Mayfield Palmer and Mazel Ree Whetsel Phillips. He is survived by his siblings, Bobby Phillips, James “Jim” Phillips and Sue Crawford, all of the Blairs Gap Community, and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Church Cemetery, with Pastor Preston Patrick officiating.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.