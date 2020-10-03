Orbria (Kenneth) Coates, 80, died at home, Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Kenneth died of extended complications from multiple strokes.
Kenneth graduated from Sullivan West High School in 1958. He worked as a Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Supervisor at Eastman until his retirement. Ken served as a Sargent for 10 years in the National Guard.
Kenneth was an avid horseman who loved animals, working on his farm and camping with family at the beach. He was a kind, thoughtful, giving person whom loved helping friends and neighbors in his community, always giving, never taking.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Orbria and Bugas Coates.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Coates; daughter, Peggy Sue Travis; son, Kenneth D. Coates and wife Shelby; Granddaughters, Aimee Sturgill and fiancé Mark Turner, Jodi Sue Brown and fiancé Andy Bernard; grandson, Kenneth Lee Brown; great-grandchildren, Damion Orbria Bernard, Memphis Faye Bernard, Jasmine Spears and Kenneth Spears, and brother, Wayne Coates and wife Brenda.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow with Mr. Eddie Williams officiating. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Williams, Dr. Barry Watson, Ray Conkin, Stanley Hodges, Joey Strickler, David Lawhead, Mark Turner and Kenny McClarin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Winstead, John Crawford, and co-workers.