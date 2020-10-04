The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A service will follow with Mr. Eddie Williams officiating. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Williams, Dr. Barry Watson, Ray Conkin, Stanley Hodges, Joey Strickler, David Lawhead, Mark Turner and Kenny McClarin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marshall Winstead, John Crawford, and co-workers.