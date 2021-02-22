KINGSPORT - Orbin Taylor, 89, of Kingsport TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, after a brief illness. Born in Bell County Kentucky to Henry and Louanna Taylor, Orbin was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and East Tennessee State University. He was an active member and Deacon at First Baptist Church in Kingsport. Orbin was a lifetime owner and operator of Taylor and Taylor Used Cars.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Clifford; brothers, Aaron and C.M. Taylor; grandson, Weston Montgomery.
Orbin is survived by his wife, Shirley Wood Taylor; daughter, Terri Taylor Cox and husband Terry; son, Scott Taylor and wife Tricia; grandchildren, Sarah Henderson and husband Lucas, Sam Taylor and wife Sophia; great grandchildren, Levi, Romilly and Parker Kate; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at First Baptist Church. The funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Marvin Cameron officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.