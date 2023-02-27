RALEIGH, NC - Orbin (Bud) Guy Clark died at 92 on February 19, 2023 in Raleigh, NC.
Bud was born on April 2, 1930 to Orbin Guy Clark Sr. and Lessie Estella Robinson Clark.
Bud grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee where he excelled at football at Sullivan HS.
After marrying his sweetheart Amita Anne Kassem, he served in the Korean War
as an Airforce rear gunner. Bud received degrees from both The University of Tennessee and The University of Georgia.
Bud retired as Sector Manager of Raleigh-Durham International Airport and also held positions with the Federal Aviation Administration in Atlanta, and Washington DC.
Bud loved his family, his wife of over 70 years, Amita, daughters Vicki and Traci and his granddaughters...Kristin and Taylor and all their critters.
Bud was a fierce athletic competitor shown through his dedication to training for the Hawaiian Iron Man Triathlon, The Chicago Triathlon and various bike races.
Throughout his life, Bud was an avid University of Tennessee fan and was rarely seen without his UT hat.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his sisters Francis Virginia Clark Brown and Margaret Ruth Clark Cleek. Bud is survived by his wife Amita Anne
Clark and their 2 daughters Vicki Clark Via and Traci Clark Tharrington and 2 grandchildren Kristin Via and Taylor Tharrington. Bud is also survived by his sister Patsy Muriel Clark Pierce of Kingsport and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
A service will be held on March 11, 2023 at 1:30
Raleigh Memorial Park
Mausoleum Chapel Service
7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh NC 27612
