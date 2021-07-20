Ora "Janelle" Beal, age 91, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She enjoyed watching TN football and basketball on tv. Janelle loved her grandson and great-grandson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry "Mark" Beal; son, Gary Roger Beal; parents, John and Nora Langford Dykes; brothers, Calvin, Fred, and Henry Dykes; sister, Mable Johnson.
She is survived by grandson, Roger Beal (Katherine); great-grandson, Michael Beal; daughter-in-law, Brenda Beal; sister, Virginia Gipson of Elizabethton; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We want to say a big special thank you to her sister, Virginia Gipson for taking such wonderful care of Janelle. Special thank you to Smokey Mountain Medical Equipment for being there on the spot when we needed something. Special thank you to all the nurses, health care workers, case worker, and the chaplain of Amedisys Hospice Care of Elizabethton, TN and The Waters Nursing Home and all of their nurses and health care providers of Johnson City, TN. Special thank you to Ann Minor, Pam Mayo, and Linda Poe for the care they provided to Janelle.
Graveside service will take place at 11am on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Eric Chapman officiating and a song provided by dear friend, Eddie Munsey. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com