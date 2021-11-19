Ora Christian “He said to her, ‘Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go in peace and be freed from your suffering.’"
Mark 5:34
KEOKEE, VA - Ora Christian, 70, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, after a long, hard, courageously fought battle with cancer.
Ora was a dedicated mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren. She embraced every moment shared with them.
Ora was very devoted to her family. She took part in raising several nieces and nephews who meant the world to her. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Keokee, where she was a very passionate Sunday School teacher and truly loved teaching children about the Lord.
Ora was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Christian; parents, Buster and Helen Johnson; brothers, Wendell and Randy Johnson; and sister, Donna Johnson.
Ora leaves behind daughters, Kim (Joey) Clay and Melanie (Raleigh) Sloan; grandchildren, Alecia Estep, Carissa Estep, Carson Sloan, Lucas Sloan, Harley (Josh) Chandler, Rahlynn Chandler, and Turner Chandler; brothers, Jeff (Crystal) Johnson, and Stanley (Dorothy) Johnson; sisters, Sue (Bob) Campbell, Carrie Griffin, Shelia (Norman) Clark, Regina Johnson, Patsy (Roger) Stanton, and Betty (Dave) Rhoten; and several nieces and nephews.
The visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap, Va. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Stanton, Jonathan Rhoten, Michael Rhoten, Matthew Rhoten, Robbie Campbell, and Trystan Dickenson.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Christian family.