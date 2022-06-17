KINGSPORT - Opal Shugart, age 78, of Kingsport, TN, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 17, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her dear husband of 61 years, Harold Shugart on Nov 21, 2021, and mourned his loss through her illness.
She is survived by her devoted daughter, Debra (Apex, NC); and beloved granddaughters, Amber (Apex, NC), and Ashley (Las Vegas, NV);
They wish to thank family, friends, and neighbors who shared kindness and prayers as their beloved Poppy and Grammy left this life.
Opal was a creative and skilled homemaker who focused on the care of her family. She enjoyed conversations and visits with her older sisters. In her younger years, she was a talented softball, basketball, and volleyball player. She also loved to read and was curious about many topics.
Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.