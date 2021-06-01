She is worth far more than rubies
She is clothed with strength and dignity
She speaks with wisdom
In her tongue is the law of kindness
Her children arise and call her blessed
Her husband also, and he praises her
Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting but
A WOMAN WHO FEARS THE LORD IS TO BE PRAISED
-Taken from Psalm 31
WEBER CITY, VA - Opal Ruth Roller Arnold, 92 of Weber City, VA, a true example of the “Proverbs 31 Woman,” went to live with her Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be: Nathan Hensley, Kenneth Mackey, Todd Jennings, Bryon Matlock, John Matlock, Justin Castle, and Eddie Henry. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Terry Jones, Clay Hensley, Jeff Jennings, Chad Jennings, Will Jennings, and the men of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all the Ballad Hospice Caregivers and a special thank you to Nurse Madison.
In honor of Opal’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Scott Co. Animal Shelter or shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the Arnold family.