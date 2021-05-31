She is worth far more than rubies
She is clothed with strength and dignity
She speaks with wisdom
In her tongue is the law of kindness
Her children arise and call her blessed
Her husband also, and he praises her
Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting but
A WOMAN WHO FEARS THE LORD IS TO BE PRAISED
-Taken from Psalm 31
WEBER CITY, VA - Opal Ruth Roller Arnold, 92 of Weber City, VA, a true example of the “Proverbs 31 Woman,” went to live with her Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Opal was born in Inman, VA on July 17, 1928 to the late Henry and Gertie Roller. Following her school years, Opal worked at the Kingsport Press for 16 years. It was during that time she met Donald Arnold and the two began their seventy-year-long marriage on February 23, 1951. After becoming a mother to daughter Donna, Opal devoted herself to homemaking and serving her family.
Opal was saved at a young age. Always putting others before herself, she truly epitomized a “Servant’s Heart.” Opal’s love for her family was seen in every meticulous detail of the care she blessed them with--from ironing creases in their clothes to baking her chocolate pies. She was a member of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church for over fifty years. Her golden years were spent sharing stories and photos of great-grandson Clay, talking to family and friends on her deck or driveway, and ensuring Weber City’s birds and squirrels were very well-fed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth “Sissy” Fuller; and nephews Gordon Jennings and Larry Jennings.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband and wonderful caregiver Donald Arnold; daughter Donna Jones and husband Terry; granddaughter Megan Hensley and husband Nathan; special great-grandson Clay Hensley; niece Joan Mackey; great-nephews Jeff Jennings and wife Tutti, Chad Jennings and wife Susanne, Todd Jennings and wife Amanda, and Kenneth Mackey and wife Holly; great-niece Mary Beth Matlock and husband Bryon; great-great nephews Justin Castle, Will Jennings and wife Nikki, John Matlock, and Ethan Jennings; great-great nieces Audreanna Jennings, Jordon Matlock, Bryse Matlock, Sydney Jennings, Maddison Jennings, Emma Jennings, and Morgan Mackey; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Pallbearers will be: Nathan Hensley, Kenneth Mackey, Todd Jennings, Bryon Matlock, John Matlock, Justin Castle, and Eddie Henry. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Terry Jones, Clay Hensley, Jeff Jennings, Chad Jennings, Will Jennings, and the men of Salley’s Chapel Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a thank you to all the Ballad Hospice Caregivers and a special thank you to Nurse Madison.
In honor of Opal’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Scott Co. Animal Shelter or shelter of your choice.
