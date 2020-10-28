CHURCH HILL – Opal Pauline Benton, 86, went to be with the Lord peaceful at her home on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill or anytime at Judy’s residence. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Spears and Rev. Jerry Webb officiating. Those wishing to the funeral service are asked to meet at the church by 10:45 AM. The burial will follow in Benton Cemetery with Rev. Teddy Webb officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.
