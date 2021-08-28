March 24, 1932 – August 26, 2021
Opal Gose’s love of life as mother, wife, aunt, grandmother, sister, and friend didn’t end with her death. She passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 89, supported by loved ones who will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest as she did.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, George H. Gose Sr. of Norton, Virginia; sister Frankie Marie (Neil) Egan; brother Walter Lee Dixon Jr., parents Walter Lee Dixon Sr. and Maudella Reed of Kingsport and brothers-in-law Howard Sivert of Gate City, Virginia and Charles Fredrick Beverly of Norton, VA.
Opal attended Lincoln Memorial University and completed her Bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University in medical technology. Her pride was the health and well-being of those around her and she shared her passion with countless students, nurses and doctors over a forty-year career. Her legacy of knowledge and expertise are insured to continue beyond her passing.
She was ever calm and serene in her faith as a life-long member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Her character and temperament can best be shown for her devotion to education, serving as PTA president, vice-president, nurse and countless other positions in the Kingsport School system.
Both her family and colleagues knew her passion for serving others was always first and foremost. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in the smallest of things while her personality and laughter were contagious to everyone she met.
Opal is survived by her two sons, George H. “Chip” Jr., wife Tammy Wheeley and grandson Heath Thomas; Christopher Dixon; sisters Margaret Sivert and Grace Bradley; sister-in-law Peggy Beverly; nieces Patricia (Carl) Cox, Brenda (David) Scott and their families.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
