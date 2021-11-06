DUNGANNON, VA - Opal Lawson Horne, 87 of Dungannon, VA entered her heavenly home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA. She lived her life as a born again Christian and was a friend to anyone she met.
She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert H. Horne (2013); parents, Pat and Anne Lawson; sisters, Bernice Dooley, Nina Mathes; brothers, Fred Lawson and Pat Lawson, Jr.; brothers-in-law, Carl Smith and Denver Dooley.
Opal is survived by her daughter Susan Adkins and husband Kim; granddaughter, Megan (Cody) Dockery; great granddaughter, Rylee Dockery; brothers Paul Lawson (Jean), Odell Lawson, Roger Lawson (Sandy), Ronnie Lawson (Peggy); sister Wanda Berry (Alan); very special sister, Margie Smith; Connie Lawson and many friends at Nova.
Thanks are not enough for the wonderful staff at Nova Health and Rehab who cared for her with love and compassion. She loved them as family as they did her.
There will be a private graveside service. Memorial contribution may be made to Dungannon Freewill Baptist Church or Scott County Human Society.
