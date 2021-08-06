GATE CITY, VA - Opal George, 84, Gate City, VA went to her Heavenly Home, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Opal was born in Scott County, VA on March 28, 1937, and was the daughter of the late George Dallas and Pearlie (Carter) Ramey.
She retired from Mountain Region Family Medicine as office manager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Paralee Ramey, Evelyn Gregory, Emma Lynn Thacker, and brother, George Dallas (Junior) Ramey, Jr.
Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years, Bobby George, Gate City, VA; daughter Carla George, Christiansburg, VA, son, Allen George and wife, Cheryl, Gate City, VA, grandchildren, Matthew and Lauren George and David George, brothers-in-law, Paul and Jewell George, Kingsport, TN, and Dennis George, Nickelsville, VA, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1- 3 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the Ewing Chapel, Gate City, VA. Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating. Judy McConnell will provide the music.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Matthew George, David George, Roger Peters, Todd Pendleton, Alex Spivey, and Zachary Taylor will serve as pallbearers. Bill Pendleton, Jim Stallard, Pat Fuller, and Gale Fields will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made in Opal’s name to Ewing’s Chapel, 155 Shady Elm Lane, Weber City, VA 24290.
