KINGSPORT - Opal Frances Durham, 80, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 2. She gained her Heavenly angel wings to join her husband Carl and her Savior in Heaven. She was the daughter of Jack and Ida Begley. Opal was a born again Christian and was always a witness for the Lord. She loved taking care of her family and was proud of them. She loved cooking for them just as much as they enjoyed her wonderful meals. She will be missed terribly by family and friends. Opal was retired from Baysmont Asbury Kingsport and was a member of Lynn Garden Evangelical Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Carl Durham.
Left to cherish her memory are her 4 daughters: Teresa Deal, Debra and Jim Darter, Rhonda and Jeff Willis, Carla and Wes Taylor; 6 grandchildren - Neal Willis, Gretta and Anthony Vaughn, Amanda and Andy Eidson, Lauren and Jordan Kiser, Morgan and Jacob Gilliam, and Rebecca and Jeremiah Marsh; 10 great grandchildren; brother W.C. and Doris Begley, sisters Dorothy and Jessie Hicks, Edith Chandler, and Alice Dickenson.
There will be a Private graveside service in Garden of the Last Supper at Oak Hill Cemetery on Tuesday.
