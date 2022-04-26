ROGERSVILLE - Opal Fern Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Charley and Jodie Bailey Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kirkpatrick; brothers, Conner and Bill Wagner; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Ina, Willie, and Emma. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
She attended Walters State and ETSU, and had a nursing career for over 30 years. She loved cooking, gardening, and going to Senior Citizens Center. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving son, Kim Kirkpatrick and wife Cindy; sister-in-law, Virginia Wagner; one niece and several nephews; and two grandsons, Nolan and Grayson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Asbury Place for their compassion and dedication shown to Mrs. Kirkpatrick.
The graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 1:00 pm in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, in Rogersville, with Rev. Steven Helton officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.