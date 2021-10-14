“She is more precious than rubies: and all things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.” Proverbs 3:15
KINGSPORT - Opal E. Gillenwater, 84, Kingsport, TN passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev Mike Jones officiating. Pam Jones will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Gillenwater Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County, VA. Dalton Manis, Gavin Manis, Luke Gillenwater, Josh Whitfield, Shane Manis, and Terry Doran will serve as pallbearers. Corbett Gillenwater, Jr. and Harvey Hall will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mom’s caregiver, Amanda McNutt for the love and wonderful care she gave her.
An online guest register is available for the Gillenwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
