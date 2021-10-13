“She is more precious than rubies: and all things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her.” Proverbs 3:15
KINGSPORT - Opal E. Gillenwater, 84, Kingsport, TN passed away, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her residence.
Opal was born in Scott County, VA on October 11, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Oscar and Gladys (Kinkead) Barnett.
She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend anyone could ever ask for.
Opal and Lester would have been married 66 years on November 24, 2021.
In addition to her parents, her grandsons, Jason Hall, Matthew Gordon, and Zachary Gillenwater; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Doll Casteel; and brother, Jim Barnett preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN; daughters and sons-in-law, Jensie and Tommy Hall, Kingsport, TN, Ginger and Larry Gordon, Kingsport, TN; adopted daughter, Brenda Morelock, Kingsport, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Veronica Gillenwater, Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Amanda Hall and Shane Manis, BreAnna Whitfield and husband, Josh, and Luke Gillenwater; great grandchildren, Dalton Manis, Gavin Manis, and Camara Hall; sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Dale Page, Gate City, VA; brother, Mark Barnett, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev Mike Jones officiating. Pam Jones will provide the music.
Burial will follow in the Gillenwater Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County, VA. Dalton Manis, Gavin Manis, Luke Gillenwater, Josh Whitfield, Shane Manis, and Terry Doran will serve as pallbearers. Corbett Gillenwater, Jr. and Harvey Hall will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mom’s caregiver, Amanda McNutt for the love and wonderful care she gave her.
