STICKLEYVILLE, VA - Opal Dishner Smith of Stickleyville, Virginia, age 97 was born March 29, 1924 went home to be with her Lord and Savior, September 26, 2021, She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of the Wallens Creek Covenant Church. She worked for the Lee County School Board System as a Head Start Teacher at Stickleyville Elementary School for 15 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Smith, her brother James Dishner, her sisters Alice Jones, Edith Dishner, Doris Dishner, Sara Skeens and Virginia Lewis. Also her grandson; Mike Jenkins.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Reta) Smith, Judy (Roger) Barlow and Larry (Danna) Smith. 8 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11 until 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel with funeral service following with Pastor David Coryell officiating. Special music will be provided by Beverly Hepler.
Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Due to Covid, facial covering and social distancing are urged for those attending.
Online condolences and guest book are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.
Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.