MOUNT CARMEL – Opal Ball Munsey, age 90, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a period of declining health.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Dr. Rebekah Cote speaking. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
