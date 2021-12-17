MOUNT CARMEL – Opal Ball Munsey, age 90, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a period of declining health.
Opal was born at home in Church Hill to Idemia Barrett. Helping to “raise” her was her Granny, Katherine Barrett, whom she adored, her Aunt Grace, and Uncle Dewey. She attended Church Hill High School and while walking to school one morning, met her future husband as he worked at a gas station that her daily route took her by. After marrying and a brief period of living in Ohio, Opal found employment with Inter-Mountain Telephone in Kingsport as a switchboard operator. She later took her switchboard skills to Holston Valley Community Hospital and remained in that position until transferring to Admissions.
In later years Opal helped her second husband manage the Sandman Motel in Rogersville and said it had been her favorite job. She would often lend a sympathetic ear or shoulder to cry on to those who needed it while spending a night or two at the Sandman. No one ever walked away without thanking her for “just listening”. Many friendships that were made during her time at the Sandman remain steadfast today. Opal loved to travel and was always up for a road trip. Visiting San Francisco with Karen and Sherrell was a highlight in her life.
In addition to her mother, Opal was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, June Ball, and her second husband, Bud Munsey; two sisters, Henrietta Bishop and Barbara Douthat.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Sherrell and Judy Ball, Karen and Sherrell Skelton, all of Church Hill and Kim and John Hitchcock of Gray; four granddaughters, Krista Admas, Abbey Greer, Megan Sexton, and Katherine Spinks; four great grandchildren, Clinton Adams, Elliot Spinks, Amarady Spinks, Seren Opal Greer; one sister, Wanda Tate; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend forever, Gina Compton.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 PM on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Dr. Rebekah Cote speaking. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:15 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
