SURGOINSVILLE – Oma Johnson, 75, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 29, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Oma was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from Kingsport Press.
The family will receive friends any time after 12 on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 2512 Stanley Valley Road. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Johnson Family Cemetery, 2565 Stanley Valley Road. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
