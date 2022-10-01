“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” Matthew 5:8
On September 27, 2022, the heavens parted and the family of Ollie Virginia Amos Collier welcomed her back into their fold. Ollie was the last of twelve children with whom she is reunited once again. JESUS REIGNS!
Ollie was born in Castlewood, VA on November 23, 1924, to the union of the late Elisha Houston Amos and Georgia Rhiner Amos. Growing up during the depression she was taught the values of hard work, perseverance and the importance of family. At the age of 3, her family relocated to the Beechwood community of Kingsport. Ollie often spoke with a laugh of the fond memories of walking on the railroad tracks with her siblings just to have something to do.
Ollie had an incredible sense of humor and a mischievous side. She was of strong character, wisdom, was extremely skillful and lived with dignity and the fear of God. These attributes were in instilled in her at an early age and molded her into the woman she became. Ollie was always impeccably dressed with all the matching accessories and was always complimented wherever she went.
Ollie worked at Eastman for a short time where she met her late husband, James Maxwell Collier. Following their marriage, she devoted her life as a wife, mother and homemaker. She and Jim loved to travel and camp especially at the beach and in the mountains. They attended every possible Gospel music concert in the area. As Jim’s health declined she dedicated herself to his care.
She was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church and was very active in the community. Ollie enjoyed attending the shows at Lamplight Theatre, lunching with the “Mall Walker Ladies”, fellowship with the seniors of Salem Methodist Church, gardening and as we all know, talking on the phone.
Left to cherish Ollie’s memory are her daughters, Carolyn Ratliff (Bill) of Winston-Salem, NC and Sherry Marlene Danna of Kingsport; grandchildren, Kevin Ratliff of Winston-Salem, NC and Amanda Ratliff of Asheboro, NC; and several nieces, a nephew, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Temple Baptist Church. A Celebration of Ollie’s life will begin at 1:00 pm with Dr. Scott Young officiating.
Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Ollie’s church family for all their prayers and concerns.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ollie’s honor to Temple Baptist Church, 2200 Memorial Court, Kingsport, TN 37664.