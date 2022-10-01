“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.” Matthew 5:8

On September 27, 2022, the heavens parted and the family of Ollie Virginia Amos Collier welcomed her back into their fold. Ollie was the last of twelve children with whom she is reunited once again. JESUS REIGNS!

