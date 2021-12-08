KINGSPORT - Ollie Miller, 71, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at home with her loving family and friends by her side. Ollie had retired from Wal-Mart.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Miller; daughter, Michelle Stapleton; sons, Clint Guy and wife, Amber, and Jason Guy and wife, Reeca; stepdaughter, Renee Yates and husband, Travis; stepson, Kevin Miller and wife, Lois Ann; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 3 brothers; special friend, Tara Greene; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 pm on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Burial will follow at 1:30 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.