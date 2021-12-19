SNEEDVILLE – Ollie Mae Seal Hurley, 90 of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 19, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Sneedville and a faithful member of Duck Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. Ollie enjoyed quilting, crocheting and making home-made bread.
She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Calvin Hurley; daughter, Carolyn Greene; her parents, Alonzo and Trecie Turner Seal; great-granddaughter, Abigail Seal; sisters, Peggy and June Seal; brothers, Donald, Eured, Richard and George Seal; sons-in-law, Dwight DeBord and Clure Greene, Wayne Mayes and Paul Odom; her second husband, Marshall Hurley.
Ollie is survived by her daughters, Norma DeBord Fraysier (J. C.) of Kingsport, JoAnne Mayes of Jefferson City and Lisa Seal (Terry) of Kernersville, NC; son, Terry Hurley (Diana) of Kingsport; grandchildren, Twana Mullins (Tracy), Wes DeBord (Whitney), Michelle Hurley (Sherman), Monica Ailshie (Gene), Jeremy Odom (Bobbie), Daniel Odom (Candace), Heather Hilton and Heath Seal (Lauren); 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; special friends and caregivers, Diane Newberry, Deb Ramsey and Sarah Brown whom she loved as a granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Duck Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 1989 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, TN.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm at the church with Pastor Kester Bunch and Pastor Alan Lamb officiating.
Burial will follow in the Seal Cemetery in Sneedville. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Wes Debord, Tracy Mullins, Sherman Hoard, Jeremy Odom, Daniel Odom, Gene Ailshie and Heath Seal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duck Creek Missionary Baptist Church, (WSDC Radio Station), 1989 Duck Creek Road, Sneedville, TN 37869.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. John Short whom she loved dearly.
