Ollie Mae Lawson, made it to her Heavenly reward on Sunday, May 23, 2021 after a long and extraordinary life. She was a loving mother of 9 children, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. Ollie retired from the Sullivan County Health Department.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Lawson; children, Patricia & Richard Lawson, and 2 infant children.
Ollie is survived by sons, David "Pete" & Joel Lawson; daughters, Linda Stanley, Patty Osborne and Janie Lawson; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great, great granddaughter, and special niece, Ella Norris. As well as a host of other family and friends.
The family will have visitation on Wednesday, May 26 from 6 until 8PM at Trinity Memorial Centers. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, May 27 at 3PM in Vermont United Methodist Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.