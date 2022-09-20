CHURCH HILL - Ollie Elizabeth “Bunny” Johnson, age of 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.

Bunny was born February 26, 1939 in Surgoinsville, TN. She remained a lifelong resident of Hawkins County where she faithfully served her community. She graduated from Surgoinsville High School in 1957 and retired from Hawkins County Press after more than 30 years of service. Bunny was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill and loved books, flowers, antiques and studying her Bible. She was also known to be an excellent cook and baker and loved sharing her talents with others.

