CHURCH HILL - Ollie Elizabeth “Bunny” Johnson, age of 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.
Bunny was born February 26, 1939 in Surgoinsville, TN. She remained a lifelong resident of Hawkins County where she faithfully served her community. She graduated from Surgoinsville High School in 1957 and retired from Hawkins County Press after more than 30 years of service. Bunny was a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill and loved books, flowers, antiques and studying her Bible. She was also known to be an excellent cook and baker and loved sharing her talents with others.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Johnson and her parents, Emma & Elmer Barton.
Bunny is survived by her children Tammy (Tim) Christian of Brentwood, TN and Todd (Lou Ann) Johnson of Surgoinsville, TN. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Travis Johnson, Alex Johnson and Whitney (Graham) Perkins; one step grandson, Levi Smith; and two great grandsons, Walton Perkins and Gordon Perkins.
Calling hours are from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Wednesday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 PM with Rev. Greg Fletcher officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 22 at Fudges Chapel Cemetery with Dwayne Johnson, Travis Johnson, Levi Smith, Alex Johnson, Graham Perkins and Greg Christian serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice for their help and kindness, especially her nurse Sarah. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make a donation to the Fudges Chapel Cemetery Fund. Make your check payable to Fudges Chapel Cemetery Fund and mail your donation to the following address: John Morrison; 5509 Osceola Drive Kingsport, TN 37664