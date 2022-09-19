Ollie Elizabeth “Bunny” Johnson Sep 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL - Ollie Elizabeth “Bunny” Johnson, age of 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home following an extended illness.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you