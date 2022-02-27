I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. -2 Timothy 4: 7
KINGSPORT - Ollie Bledsoe, 85, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Friday, February 25, 2022. She passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Born in Barbourville, KY, on August 13, 1936, a daughter of the late Dutt and Dora Wagers, she had resided in Kingsport since the early 40’s. Ollie married Earl Bledsoe on September 12, 1950, in Gate City, VA. She worked at Indian Path Hospital from June 7, 1977 to April 13, 2015, before retiring. Ollie was a Christian. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, nan-no, sister, and friend who loved to be with her family. Everything about her was about family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the great care given to Mrs. Bledsoe.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Earl Bledsoe; son, David; two sisters; three brothers; and son-in-law, DJ Riner, Jr.
Ollie is survived by her daughters, Dora and George Smith, Geraldine and Ernest Bowlin, and June Riner, all of Kingsport; sons, William and Sherry Bledsoe and Jeffery Bledsoe and Lisa, all of Kingsport; daughter-in-law, Michelle Bledsoe of Kingsport; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nettie Foster of Greeneville and Bettie Agee of Kingsport; brothers, James and Marilyn Wagers of Church Hill and Roy Wagers of Graham, Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Patricia Pittman.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Jim Cassell officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Those attending are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 12 p.m. on Wednesday and then proceed to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be great-great-grandson, Christopher Hubbard.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions to The American Cancer Society, 871 N. Winsgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.