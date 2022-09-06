DUFFIELD, VA - Oliver “O.M.” Morgan Lane, 83, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center.

He was born on August 26, 1939, to the late Ervin F. and Laura Elizabeth (Smith) Lane.

