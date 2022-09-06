DUFFIELD, VA - Oliver “O.M.” Morgan Lane, 83, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center.
He was born on August 26, 1939, to the late Ervin F. and Laura Elizabeth (Smith) Lane.
DUFFIELD, VA - Oliver “O.M.” Morgan Lane, 83, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at U.T. Medical Center.
He was born on August 26, 1939, to the late Ervin F. and Laura Elizabeth (Smith) Lane.
In addition to his parents, his sisters Eva Gibson, Rosa Barnette, and brother Herman Lane preceded him in death.
He is survived by his best friend and mother of his children, Linda Nickels; daughter, April Lane (Travis Bledsoe); son, James “Richard” Lane (Cathy); grandchildren, Kimberly (Robert) Townsend, Jamie Lane (Tosha), Stephanie Lane (Chris), Morgan Tankersley, Aaron Tankersley, and Justin Lane, Colby Griffin, and Alyssa (Griffin) Potter; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jackie Frazier and Dr. Todd Cassell officiating. Praise Duet will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Franklin Cemetery, of Purchase Ridge, Duffield, VA. The family is asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. to go in procession to the graveside.
Jamie Lane, Morgan Tankersley, Aaron Tankersley, Stanley Griffin, Justin Lane, and Joey Sowards will serve as pallbearers. John Hyatt, Ralph Lane, and Ronald Lane will serve as honorary pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Lane family at www.gatecityfunerals.com
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Oliver “O.M.” Morgan Lane.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.