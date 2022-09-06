COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Olin “Shorty” Bowen, 79, of Colonial Heights, TN went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2022.

He was born December 21, 1942, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen of Gate City, VA.

