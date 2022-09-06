COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Olin “Shorty” Bowen, 79, of Colonial Heights, TN went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2022.
He was born December 21, 1942, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen of Gate City, VA.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Olin “Shorty” Bowen, 79, of Colonial Heights, TN went to be with the Lord on September 4, 2022.
He was born December 21, 1942, to the late James E. and Dora Bowen of Gate City, VA.
Olin was an EMT for the Scott County Life Saving Crew and retired from Holliston Mills.
Mr. Bowen retired as 1st Sergeant from the Virginia Army National Guard.
He served as Commander in the D.A.V. Chapter 38 Kingsport, TN and was appointed Master at Arms for the National Commander of the D.A.V.
Olin was a member of the Roadside Mission Baptist Church, Snowflake, VA and The American Legion Post #265, Gate City, VA.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jean and brother, Paul Bowen.
Olin is survived by his wife, Linda Charlene; daughter, Bunny Hutchins; son, Marty Bowen and wife, Dana; sister, Dorothy Saylor; brothers, Jay, Robert, Richard and wife, Janie, Gary and wife, Vilas, Roger and wife, Violet, Johnny and wife, Deborah; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Guy, Katherine Honeycutt, Dalton Bowen and wife, Alma, McKenzie Bowen and Kolby Crawford; 7 great- grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 10:00 am until 11:45 am in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 12:00 pm with Rev. Barry Lane and Rev. Phil Lane officiating. Chris Holder will provide the music.
Military Graveside Rites conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will follow at 1:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Lennis France will officiate and members of the honor guard will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Legion Hammond Post #3 or The DAV Chapter 38, Kingsport.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Olin “Shorty” Bowen and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.