Olin "Shorty" Bowen

Sep 4, 2022

Olin "Shorty" Bowen, 79, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab Center, after a period of declining health.

Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.