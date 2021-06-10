KINGSPORT - Olin Clark, 86, of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021 at his home. He was born to the late Carlos and Mallie (Ammons) Clark in Marshall, NC. Olin proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a dedicated member of Indian Springs Baptist Church for many years.
Olin retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 26 years of dedicated service. He was a graduate of Mars Hill College. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, volunteering in the community and spending time with his grandchildren whenever possible.
In addition to his parents Olin was preceded in death by his brothers, Kerfman and Thurston Clark.
Survivors include his loving wife, Martha Elizabeth Corn Clark; son, James Howard Clark; daughters, Lisa Anne Clark, Karen Clark Dumers and husband David; eight grandchildren, Courtney Davis, Amanda Dumers, Kyle Dumers, Taylor James Clark, Zachary Clark, Samantha Clark and Shelby Clark; one great-grandson Joseph Clark.
The Clark family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 2pm – 4pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm with Dr. David Phillips officiating. Committal Service & Interment will take place on Monday, June 14, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery beginning at 2 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
For those who prefer to make a donation in lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Indian Springs Baptist Church Building Fund. 214 Hill Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Clark family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081