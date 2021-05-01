FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Olga Juanita Summey, 91, of Fort Blackmore, VA gained her angel wings after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Thursday, April 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Begley Cemetery, Fort Blackmore, VA. Officiating will be James Mann. Music will be provided by Nikkie Mays. Pallbearers will be Tommy Darnell, Jr., Robert Darnell, David Summey, Freddie Carter, Matthew Cruby and Michael Perry. The family asks that those wishing to attend follow Covid-19 social distancing and mask mandates. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice, especially Andy, Cody, Diane, Cass, and all the aides who helped with taking care of Juanita. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Greg L. DeMotts and his staff for the 30+ years of care they provided.
