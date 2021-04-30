FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Olga Juanita Summey, 91, of Fort Blackmore, VA gained her angel wings after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Thursday, April 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.
As a homemaker, Juanita had a passion for growing flowers and gardens. She was also an avid canner and quilter. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter as they brought joy to her life.
Juanita is proceeded in death by her devoted husband Garnie Ray Summey; her parents, Callie (Rhoton) and Cossie Darnell; Step-Mother Gladys (Christian) Darnell; Mother and Father- in- Law Mary Lizzie and Richmond Summey; brothers, Bob and Bill Ervin and James (Jim), Roy, Edgar (Bud), and Donnie Darnell.
Surviving and left to cherish her memory are her daughter Valice Lorene and husband Victor Finch of Fort Blackmore, VA; granddaughter Shannon Bishop, Fort Blackmore, VA; great-grand daughter and her pride and joy Mikayla Foster; and special friend and neighbor, who is like family, Juanita Sexton. One brother, Tommy Darnell and wife Carolyn, Nickeslville, VA; Sisters, Barbara Sue Smith and husband Melvin, Beaver, West Virginia; Verda Frazier, Rye Cove, VA; Sister-in-Laws, Nina Darnell, Midway, Va; Shelby Ervin, Rye Cove, VA; Ada Darnell, Nickelsville, VA and Barbara Darnell, California. Several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Begley Cemetery, Fort Blackmore, VA. Officiating will be James Mann. Music will be provided by Nikkie Mays. Pallbearers will be Tommy Darnell, Jr., Robert Darnell, David Summey, Freddie Carter, Matthew Cruby and Michael Perry. The family asks that those wishing to attend follow Covid-19 social distancing and mask mandates. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Caris Hospice, especially Andy, Cody, Diane, Cass, and all the aides who helped with taking care of Juanita. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Greg L. DeMotts and his staff for the 30+ years of care they provided.
