DUFFIELD, VA - Ola Thomas Williams, 85, Duffield, VA, passed away, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Thomas was born in Scott County, VA, on July 27, 1937, to the late Harve Ingle and Lois (Davidson) Williams.
Thomas loved to be in the garden, and he loved to share it with people. He loved to sit outside on his porch and be in his building fixing lawnmowers. Thomas attended Lawson Memorial Church where he played the bass guitar. One of his favorite hunting memories was his trip to Wyoming where he killed a mule deer and an elk. Thomas loved his family especially his grandkids and great grandkids. Thomas lived and loved his 85 years on Copper Creek where he served and loved his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, his sisters, Elvie Williams, and Dana Lawson; and brothers, Virgil, Harlen, George, Calvin, Harold, and Dwain Williams preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Marty) Hill, Mt. Carmel, TN, and Barbara (Mickey) Carter, Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Holly McConnell (Vaughn), Mt. Carmel, TN, Anna Grice (Anthony), Rock Hill, SC, and Will Carter (Madison) Clemson, SC; great-grandchildren, Wade McConnell, M.J. McConnell, Archer McConnell, and Carter Grice; mother of his children, Jeanetta Eaton, Kingsport, TN; special friends, Rita Peters, Dan Spivey, Lennis France, and Danny Graham; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home Rev. William Lawson officiating.
A Military graveside service will be conducted at 11:00a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Services will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15a.m., to go in procession to the graveside.
Will Carter, Anthony Grice, Vaughn McConnell, Matthew Williams, Frank (Bucky) Lawson, and Dan Spivey will serve as pallbearers. Sons-in-law, Mickey Carter, Marty Hill, and nieces and nephews will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Manville Community Center, (374 Sorrel Creek Lane, Gate City, VA, 24251), or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
An online guest register is available for the Williams family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ola Thomas Williams.
