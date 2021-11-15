"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 KJV
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Officer Michael D. Chandler, 29, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after being injured in the line of duty.
Michael was full of life and dedication to his family, and community. He attended High School at Powell Valley class of 2011. He was the last person to score a touchdown for the Powell Valley Vikings. He began his service to his community, following many generations of Chandlers with service to Wise County, by joining the Big Stone Gap, Fire Dept., in 2015. He was an active outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoyed the beautiful mountains in our region. He developed a passion for serving his fellow citizens, he then joined the Big Stone Gap Police Department in January, of 2019 where he served loyally. He was a loving father, husband, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his community, his family, and his brothers/ sisters, who also dedicate their lives to our communities.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Chandler, his maternal grandparents, G.C. Carter, and Virginia “Parker”, his paternal grandparents; Shirley “Bennett” and Teddy Gilmer Chandler Sr. his uncles, Teddy Gilmer Chandler Jr. Debbie Chandler, Gary Russell Sr. cousin Michael Baker.
He is survived by wife Natasha Chandler, his daughter Kamryn Elizabeth Chandler, his brother that he raised Chris Chandler of the home, his mother Rebecca Ann Tipton husband Eddie, his special niece, Savanah Smith, close family, Billy and wife Emilee Chandler, , brothers; David Chandler wife Kisha, Tyler Chandler, his sister, Amanda Herron husband Troy, uncles; Jim Chandler wife Christy, Tim Carter wife Michelle, Aunt. Debbie Baker and Walt Garner, cousins; Gary Russell wife Kellie, Matt Russell wife Clara, nephews, Landon Herron and Harper Herron, close friends, Cayman Caudill, Richard Carter, Robert Smith and Cody Hall, a host of other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at the Wise County Convocation Center on the (U.V.A. Wise Campus) from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following with Pastor Wayne Begley officiating. Special Speakers will be: Attorney General (Elect), Jason Miyares, State of Virginia, Wise County Commonwealth, Chuck Slemp, Town of Big Stone Gap Manager, Steve Lawson, along with Members of the Law Enforcement community. Bagpipes will be played for the family by State Police, First Sergeant Michael Mccanon.
The Graveside processions line up will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Bullit Park in Big Stone Gap. It will leave at 11:00 a.m. those wishing to pay their respects for the family are asked to assemble on the sidewalks in Big Stone, or anywhere along the procession route to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Graveside services are limited to family, and emergency personnel.
His fellow Police Officers, and Fire Fighters will be pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Michael D. Chandler.