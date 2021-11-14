"Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 KJV
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Officer Michael D. Chandler, 29, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after being injured in the line of duty.
Final arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Michael D. Chandler.