ROCKY MOUNT, VA - Odine Culbertson Fleenor, age 97 of Rocky Mount, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Fleenor; parents, Otis H. and Carmen Hillman Culbertson; siblings, Mildred McConnell, R.C. Culbertson, Dallas Culbertson, and Mary Anderson; daughter, Carolyn Harner; infant daughter, Wilma Jean Fleenor; son-in-law, Oscar Turner; and grandson, Robert Harner. Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Turner; son-in-law, James F. Harner; grandchildren, James (Julie) Harner, Stephen Wasileski, Bryan Wasileski, Lenore (Michael) Faris, Ronald (Robin) Yount, and Lara (Bryan) Wolfe; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn Culbertson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved church family at Living Waters Assembly of God. A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Waters Assembly of God, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 with Pastor Allen Cogar, Pastor Roger Jones, and Pastor Ray Daniel officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at the Nickelsville Cemetery (11606 Nickelsville Hwy Rt. 71, Nickelsville, Virginia, 24271 USA), 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 31, 2022 with Pastor Steve Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Living Waters Assembly of God Foreign Mission Program (P.O. Box 239, Rocky Mount, VA 24151). Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.