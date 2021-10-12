GREENEVILLE - Octavius ‘JL’ Gudger age 88 of Greeneville passed away September 28, 2021 at the home of his daughter.
He worked for Chevrolet and Ford Motor Companies where he learned to do bodywork and paint vehicles. In the 1970’s he began his own business JL’s Body Shop on the property of his mother. In the early 1980’s he moved to Asheville Highway where he also built his home.
JL is survived by his son: Kenneth Black (Billie Jean), daughter: Carolyn Gudger-Pierce and Michael Gudger; four grandchildren: Vincent Black, Trisch Smith, and Dameon (Katrina) Black of Maryland, Nickolas Gudger of Greeneville; three brothers: Ralph and Ronnie Gudger of Washington, DC, David Gudger (Lisa) of Kingsport; five sisters: Shirley Gudger of Maryland, Gloria Gudger of Greeneville, Shelia Golden of Washington DC, Christine Cockrell (Donzell) of Maryland, and Tonya Company of Missouri along with a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Gudger and daughter: Lolita “Teresa” Gudger; parents: Dayton and Aletta Gudger; two brothers: John and Lonnie Gudger; four sisters: Mary Brownlow, Fayetta Jones, Betty Manuel and Helen Gudger.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 12:30 pm at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. At 2:15 pm there will be a time for those who wish to share memories of JL Gudger. The Memorial Service will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Benjamin Jones officiating. Graveside Services will be at Zion Cemetery, Baileyton.
The family requests everyone attending to please wear masks and adhere to COVID protocols. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church building fund at 410 Sanford Circle Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.