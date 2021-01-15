John 3:16
16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
KEOKEE, VA - Octavia Dinsmore, 92, went home to be with Jesus, Thursday, January 14, 2021. Octavia was a member of the Rawhide Missionary Baptist Church.
Octavia graduated from LMU in 1949 and taught English, History, Biology, and French in Keokee school's for many years. She then received her Masters Degree from Union College, and continued her teaching career as School Librarian, at Keokee school until her retirement. Watching young people excel enriched her life. She may never have been a mother, but she had many students that she called her kids.
After retirement she stayed active reading, walking and church activities, but the hobby that gave her the greatest enjoyment was quilting. She enjoyed making quilts with friends Hazel, Maude and Flora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Peter and Dora Edens Dinsmore- brothers, Paul Dinsmore and wife Alice, Eugene Dinsmore and wife Bev, Coobe Dinsmore wife Doris, sisters, Carlenous Hurst, Blanche Dinsmore, and Pearl Bush and husband David. Niece, Wanda Lee Dinsmore Spears, Nephews, Harold Dinsmore and Kenny Dinsmore.
Octavia is survived by nieces- Ruth Ann and Jesse Turpin, Linda and Lloyd Lewis, Auggie and Ronnie Wallen, Dora Lynn and Trigg Garrison, Melvia Gay Dinsmore, Devonna Dinsmore, Ginger and Thomas Gilbert, Juelda Bush McManus, Nephews- Hayes and Jean Dinsmore, Bill and Karen Hurst, Dane and Linda Dinsmore, Michael and Carol Bush, and Neil Bush. She also leaves behind several great -nieces and nephews, cousins and friends, her Rawhide Church Family, her neighbors, Bob, Gaynell and Jeff Maggard, and special friend Debbie Banks.
Our loss is heavens' gain. We will miss you Tavie, but we take comfort in knowing that you are with Jesus. Thank you for leaving such a great example of a true Christian lady.
The graveside service will be held on Monday, January 18, 2021 in the Edens family cemetery Keokee, VA at 1 p.m.; the service will be officiated by Pastor Paul Davis Jr., those wishing to attend the service, are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 for the procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to the Eden Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 83, Keokee, VA. 24265 in Memory of Octavia.
